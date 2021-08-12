5,255 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 15,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,521. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

