Gecina’s (GECFF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $$158.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.57. Gecina has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

