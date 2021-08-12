GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.00. GH Research shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GH Research stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of GH Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.