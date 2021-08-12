Scotiabank Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$24.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

DRETF remained flat at $$17.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

