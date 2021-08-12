Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTTAY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.60. 29,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

