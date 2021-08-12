Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

XENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 36,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $916.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

