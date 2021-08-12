MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 7,524 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,738. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $16,943,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.