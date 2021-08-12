Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,148. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

