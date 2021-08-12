WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Raised to $16.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,917. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

