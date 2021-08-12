WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Raised to $16.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.
NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,917. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
