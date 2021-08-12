Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 10,816 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,112.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16.

MMI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.