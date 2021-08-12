Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague Sells 2,220 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHH traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.53. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

