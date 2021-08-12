Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Graham stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

