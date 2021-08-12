Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

