Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $54.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vimeo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of VMEO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 14,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

