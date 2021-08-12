Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.33. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,363. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

