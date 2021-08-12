Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

