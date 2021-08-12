Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $50.24

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $52.50. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 39,265 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

