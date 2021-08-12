Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $50.24

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $52.50. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 39,265 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
