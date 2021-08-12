McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $26.81. McAfee shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 19,102 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

