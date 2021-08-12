Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Shares of HRX traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.75. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.17 and a 12-month high of C$19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.62 million and a P/E ratio of 33.58.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

