Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.01. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 57,633 shares traded.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

