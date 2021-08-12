Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,018. The stock has a market cap of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

