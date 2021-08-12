Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

ZM traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.07. 60,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,961. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.75 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.66. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 104.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6,141.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.