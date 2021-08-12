MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $747.49

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $747.49, but opened at $721.25. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $715.53, with a volume of 5,801 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

