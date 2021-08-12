Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

