Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Fluent stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 1,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

