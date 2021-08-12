GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 479 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 337.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 224,948 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,084 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

