1,439 Shares in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 5,937.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

CNBS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 40,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,421. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48.

