GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.08. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $194.22.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

