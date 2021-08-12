MAI Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

