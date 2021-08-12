Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) to Hold

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,494. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

