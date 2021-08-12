Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

LAZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 54,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,795. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,834,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 158.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,693,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

