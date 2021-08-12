El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,273. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

