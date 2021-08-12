MAI Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

LHX stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $233.15. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

