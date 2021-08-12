SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 8,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,668. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31.

SPCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

