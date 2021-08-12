MAI Capital Management Has $2.64 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.12. 1,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.