Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 53,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,087. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.