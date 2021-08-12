Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,654,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.