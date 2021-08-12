Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

