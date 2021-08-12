MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 540.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $6.56 on Thursday, hitting $158.39. 223,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

