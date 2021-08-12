Zero Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Zero has a total market cap of $947,868.75 and $45,211.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00298531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00130042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 163.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,345,405 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

