FlypMe (FYP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,321.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00872880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00157727 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

