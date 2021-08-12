FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

