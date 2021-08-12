ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $161.10 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00140311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00151963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,112.29 or 0.99669646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00856880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

