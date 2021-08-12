Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $103,103.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00140311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00151963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,112.29 or 0.99669646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00856880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

