Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE remained flat at $$12.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

