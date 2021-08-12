Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $23.37. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock has a market cap of $850.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,252 shares of company stock worth $6,371,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

