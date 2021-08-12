HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $668.48

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $668.48 and last traded at $666.87, with a volume of 1415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $655.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -352.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.