Critical Survey: AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and The Coretec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 2.96 $218.32 million $0.18 33.81 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AAC Technologies and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46% The Coretec Group N/A -105.06% -64.19%

Summary

AAC Technologies beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

