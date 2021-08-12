Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.67

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 76507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5033433 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

