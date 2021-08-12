U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

